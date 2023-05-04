French Riviera Film Festival Announces Finalist Shorts

The fifth annual French Riviera Film Festival, scheduled from May 19-20, 2023 in Cannes, has unveiled the finalist shorts of the 2023 competition.

First launched in 2019, the festival recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms, during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival.

“We’re pleased that our festival is celebrating its fifth year milestone,” commented festival co-founder Nicole Muj. “FRFF is becoming an established global festival, in celebration of the short film genre. We’re delighted to be in Cannes again this year.”

The festival will feature the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries, kicking off with a special out-of-competition screening of the Oscar-nominated short Ivalu (Denmark/Greenland), by director Anders Walter, and producers Rebecca Pruzan and Kim Magnusson. Free to attend festival screenings will be held live over two days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eden Hotel in Cannes.

The full list of finalist and honorable mention films is available here.