A+E EMEA Launches Three FAST Channels on Freevee

A+E Networks EMEA has launched three FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.K.: Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV.

Inside Crime goes behind the headlines of the world’s most notorious crimes, opening the door to real-life crime scenes, police archives, and courtrooms. The channel features series, including Crimes That Shook Britain, Britain’s Darkest Taboos and What the Killer Did Next.

Mystery TV delves into the world of the supernatural, featuring aliens, UFOs, and more, and lifts the lid on government secrets, conspiracies, and cover-ups. Featured titles include Weird or What? with William Shatner, Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified and Strangest Things.

World War TV explores the conflicts which brought us to the brink of disaster and the superpower stand-offs that imperil our world today. Content highlights include WW2 Treasure Hunters, featuring Suggs and WW2 detectorist Stephen Taylor, Rise, and Fall: The Turning Points of WW2, Architects of Darkness, and Hitler’s Gold.