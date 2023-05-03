Sundance Film Fest London Unveils Program

Picturehouse and the Sundance Institute have unveiled the line-up of titles for the 10th edition of Sundance Film Festival: London 2023, taking place from July 6 to July 9 at Picturehouse Central.

The selection includes feature fiction and documentary films, a specially curated program of U.K.-produced short films, and a Gregg Araki retrospective. The festival will present 11 feature films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, specially curated for London by the Sundance Institute programming team in collaboration with Picturehouse.

The festival will open on July 6 with the U.K. premiere of Scrapper (pictured),written and directed by Londoner Charlotte Regan, a Sundance Ignite Fellow.

The festival will close on July 9 with the U.K. premiere of You Hurt My Feelings, from filmmaker Nicole Holofcener (Lovely & Amazing, Enough Said).