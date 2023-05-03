‘Fatboy Slim’ Doc to Premiere on Foxtel

New feature documentary Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now is set to premiere on May 6 on Foxtel, taking viewers back to 2002 and the biggest beach party the U.K. had ever seen.

With Fatboy Slim as DJ, 40,000 ravers were expected on the beach in Brighton that day; when more than a quarter of a million turned up, chaos ensued.

The 90-minute special tells the story of the event and a turning point in dance music, live events and British cultural history. Through interviews, archive and visual alchemy, the feature captures the last hurrah of the rave movement before it ascended from the underground to the mainstream.

The documentary is produced by Beyond TNC and BMG Films, with international distribution handled by Banijay Rights.