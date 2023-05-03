Electric Acquires Thriller ‘Exile’ for the U.S.

The Canadian feature film Exile has been acquired by Electric Entertainment in the U.S., Vortex Media in Canada and Nicely Entertainment for international. The film had its world premiere in December to the Whistler Film Festival.

The thriller, shot in Powell River, B.C., follows Ted Evans (Adam Beach), who receives a threat from the man whose family he killed in a DUI. In order to protect his family when he is released from prison, Ted exiles himself and commits to a reclusive life. His wife, Sara (Camille Sullivan), believes the threat is a manifestation of her husband’s profound guilt. Determined to rebuild their family, Sara tracks down Ted to confront him, but she has no idea who he’s become or how real the threat may be.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment said, “This nail-biting thriller features stunning performances by Beach and Sullivan. Their on-screen chemistry, married with the lavish sets of the beautiful British Columbia countryside, are certain to make this a must-watch for U.S. audiences.”

Produced by Resonance Films, Goodbye Productions and Service Street Pictures, Exile is written by Michael Beaton and directed by Jason James (Entanglement), produced by Amber Ripley (Ash) and Sammie Astaneh (1922, How to Rob) and executive produced by Ellie Fox (A Million Little Things), Mark Williams (Ozark), Tai Duncan (How It Ends), Jhod Cardinal (Kim’s Convenience), Adam Beach and Camille Sullivan.