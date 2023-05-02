‘Woman’ Drama Series to Debut in the U.S. on May 15

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series Woman will premiere in the U.S. on May 15 with the title “Mujer”, in primetime on Univision.

Produced by Medyapim/MF Yapim and starring Ozge Ozpirincci, Woman tells the survival story of Bahar, a young widow with two children. Bahar has lost her parents, grandparents, and her husband, but tries to turn life into fun, and absence into joy.

Adapted by the Japanese drama of the same title, the series originally aired on FOX in Turkey, and has reached more than 1 million viewers via Spain’s Antena3. Woman has been sold to 90 countries around the globe.