Michael Hirsh to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Animaze

Animaze — The Montreal International Animation Festival, running September 17-19, 2023 and celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will bestow its Lifetime Achievement Award to serial business entrepreneur Michael Hirsh, who will also be the opening keynote speaker.

In 1971, Hirsh co-founded NeIvana Limited, where he developed and produced many popular animated programs, including The Care Bears, Babar, Rupert and The Adventures of Tintin. As an innovator in the realm of animated children’s entertainment, his career is a testament to his ability to foresee industry trends and create the best in animation and internationally recognized content and brands.

This year the festival is returning to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts theater and has released a newly designed logo and branding for its milestone 10th anniversary, created by Mexican designer Luis DLC.