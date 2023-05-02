Hollywood Writers Go on Strike

The Writers Guild of America goes on strike for the first time in 15 years, after a unanimous vote of the East and West Coast divisions of the guild, representing 11,500 members.

Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, failed yesterday, the expiration date of the writers’ three-year-contract. Main sticking points were duration of employment and staffing minimum, in addition to residuals for streaming.

The walkout will bring many productions to a halt and will immediately affect late-night shows such as SNL, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show, which are going into reruns.

The previous strike, that started in 2007, lasted 100 days and caused an estimated $2 billion in economic damage, mostly in Southern California.