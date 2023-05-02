All3Media Inks Raft of Sales for Goalpost’s ‘Black Snow’

All3Media International has signed a first round of deals for Goalpost Television’s Black Snow, the mystery drama led by Vikings’ Travis Fimmel and produced by Goalpost Television for Stan, Australia, and Sundance Now, U.S.

Prime Video has acquired rights in a pan territory deal for Africa, while an additional pan-territory deal has been agreed with OSN, covering the MENA region.

Additional sales include to TVNZ in New Zealand, Canal+ in Austria, Filmin in Spain, NPO in the Netherlands, Magenta TV in Germany, Cosmote in Greece and Sýn hf in Iceland.

Set in Australia’s North Queensland, Black Snow centers on the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) in 1995. The case was never solved, but in 2020, a discovery from a time capsule reopens the police investigation, casting suspicion across the whole town.

Black Snow is a Goalpost Television production for Stan, Australia, and Sundance, U.S., in association with All3Media International. The drama received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, and is financed with support from Screen Queensland and Screen NSW.