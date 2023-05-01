Apple TV+ Renews ‘The Morning Show’ for S4

Apple TV+ has renewed drama series The Morning Show for a fourth season. Set to debut its third season this fall, the series stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

The series focuses on the characters and culture of a morning news show at a U.S. network, following the firing of co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The second season of The Morning Show received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup, who also won the award for season one; and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden.