WE tv Greenlights ‘Breaking The Ice’

WE tv, AMC Networks’ unscripted television channel, gave the greenlight to Breaking The Ice.

Produced by Sirens Media, the docu-series portrays Rory Flack, a Washington, DC-based ice skating champion, and her journey leading up to the diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team. Flack is a world-renowned figure skater and the first African American woman to win the U.S. Open Professional Figure Skating Championships. She now spearheads Team DV, and the series will follow their rigorous training on and off the ice.

Breaking The Ice will debut this summer exclusively on WE tv and on sister streaming platform ALLBLK.