Cineflix Rights Scores Presale Deals For ‘The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld’

Cineflix Rights secured the international rights to The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld from Finestripe Productions.

The feature documentary tells the story of the legendary Chanel designer who transformed high fashion into blockbuster entertainment. Directed by Michael Waldman, the documentary goes in search of the people who knew Lagerfeld best to find out who was the man behind the sunglasses.

Cineflix presold the doc to Prime Video Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Catherine McCormick, VP Acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, commented, “We’ve had a lot of success with Finestripe’s previous documentaries appealing to buyers around the world, so we’re thrilled to be partnering again with them on another high quality, access driven blue-chip film. Karl Lagerfeld is such a recognizable, global icon who fascinates audiences and we’re already seeing a lot of international demand—as evidenced already with Prime Video’s early commitment to the film.”