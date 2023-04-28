CANAL+ Rolls Out Streaming Platform In Czech Republic And Slovakia

CANAL+ Group announced the launch of a new streaming platform under the CANAL+ brand in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The service will offer seven linear channels produced by CANAL+, including CANAL+ Sport, and will showcase a mix of linear content and SVoD programming.

Jacques du Puy, CEO of CANAL+ International, commented, “The Czech Republic and Slovakia are important markets for the group in terms of subscribers. This launch is the result of our strategy initiated a year ago through the broadcasting of Premier League, aimed to offer a complete range of premium content (sports and series in particular) in Czech Republic and Slovakia, under the CANAL+ brand.”