Ovation Inks Deal with BBC Studios

Ovation TV has signed a deal with BBC Studios for non-exclusive linear rights of two detective series: the fish-out-of-water Death in Paradise and the quirky Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. The deal covers eleven seasons of Death in Paradise and four seasons of Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Sold to over 200 territories and counting, Death in Paradise follows Richard Poole (Ben Miller), a detective inspector in the U.K. Police, as he is transferred to the fictional Caribbean island Saint-Marie’s police department; however, he hates the sun, sea and sand. The series follow his investigations into murders on the island.

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators stars Mark Benton as the hard-boiled Frank Hathaway and Jo Joyner as his rookie sidekick Lu Shakespeare. The unlikely pair forms a partnership as they investigate extramarital affairs, murderous magicians, abducted au pairs, and more in Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwickshire.

Both series are distributed internationally by BBC Studios.