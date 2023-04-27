Fox Corp. Forms Tubi Media Group

Fox Corporation has announced the formation of the Tubi Media Group under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Paul Cheesbrough.

The new division will house FOX’s standalone digital businesses — including Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs — as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX’s wider digital business in Sports, News and Entertainment.

Cheesbrough, who served previously as CTO and president of Digital for Fox Corporation will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation.

Tubi Media Group will announce the new CEO for Tubi Streaming in the near future, while Farhad Massoudi is stepping down and will remain through the transition period until the end of June.