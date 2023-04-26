ViX to Premiere ‘Bendita Suegra’

Spanish-language streaming service ViX will premiere comedy feature Bendita Suegra (‘Blessed Mother-in-law’) exclusively on the service on May 10.

The ViX original film stars Paulina Goto, Blanca Guerra, Daniel Tovar, Minnie West, Vanesa Restrepo, Tato Alexander, Héctor Kotsifakis, Miguel Burra and Carmen Beato.

Bendita Suegra tells the story of Andrea, a successful veterinarian who loves her job and is in a relationship with Lucio, an up-and-coming lawyer. Lucio’s mother is turning 60 and is throwing a big party to celebrate. Andrea visits the town where Lucio was raised for the first time and would like to become close to her new mother-in-law Blanca, who is an overprotective mother, ultra-conservative and always thinks she’s right about everything. Andrea tries to fit in by tolerating all her quirks and harsh treatment during the torturous weekend.

Produced by Miguel Asensio and Rodrigo Trujillo, directed by Beto Gómez from a script by Melissa Palazuelos and Alejandra Vidal, the feature film is a production by BH5 Studios and Tiki Pictures.