VA Media Signs Deal with Lesflicks

VA Media has signed an agreement with Lesflicks to monetize its LGBTQIA+ content on VA’s recently rebranded YouTube channel We Are Pride in advance of April 26, Lesbian Day of Visibility.

Lesflicks’ SVoD platform is accessible to consumers via a monthly subscription plan and features predominantly sapphic and bi content. The fifty films newly licensed by VA Media are never-before seen outside of the Lesflicks platform and will be released on We Are Pride in the coming weeks.

Titles in the new agreement include Rain Beau’s End (from Tracy Wren), Kittens in a Cage (from Jillian Armenante), and AESOP (from Catherine Mersereau, Johnny Severin) which, along with the other movies, will be featured in upcoming Lesflicks-branded film nights on the We Are Pride channel.

VA Media continues to grow its position as a global AVoD service with over 15 million subscribers, 300 million monthly views, and over 100 owned/managed channels including Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, and the recently-launched Movie Central en Español.