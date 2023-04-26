Passion Distribution Launches UpStream Media

Passion Distribution has launched UpStream Media, a subsidiary focused on digital rights management and digital growth opportunities.

The launch follows the business surpassing 500 million hours of content viewed across Passion’s portfolio of channels, such as Naked Science, Origin, Filth and OMG Weddings, with plans to launch further channels imminently, including Find it, Fix it, Flog it.

Chief operating officer Nick Rees stated, “What started as a way of protecting and monetizing the content Passion Distribution represents has developed into a business in its own right, we are now managing content specifically for AVoD and FAST very successfully. As well as increasing the lifecycle and value of traditional TV content we will also be working with brands to produce original content for our highly engaged global audiences.”

Passion Distribution’s head of YouTube Channels, Joe Elliott, one of the early adopters of the Content ID system, has built up Passion’s channel management capabilities in-house and will now be head of UpStream Media.