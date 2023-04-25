‘History Hit’ Launches on Comcast Platforms

History Hit, the SVoD, podcast and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow and acquired by Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has launched across Comcast’s Entertainment platforms in the U.S.

Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV customers will have unlimited access to podcasts and history documentaries released weekly and presented by expert historians Dan Snow, Suzannah Lipscomb, James Holland, Matt Lewis, Tristan Hughes and more.

History Hit is available at the monthly price of $6.99, or $49.99 per year, and will provide access to History Hit’s full catalogue, including shows such as Endurance Rediscovered, Digging up the Dark Ages with Dan Snow, Anne Boleyn and Katherine of Aragon: Brilliant Rivals with Professor Suzannah Lipscomb and Lost Lives of Pompeii with Tristan Hughes.

History Hit is also available on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, Xbox iOS, Android and web, and is also available for global operators through the Metrological Application Platform.