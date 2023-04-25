Extremes Meet in the News

Big news today about news. Two TV news outlets, at the opposite ends of the political spectrum, FOX News and CNN, have fired their star hosts: far-right advocate Tucker Carlson at FOX, and liberal Don Lemon (pictured) at CNN.

Carlson find out about his dismissal 10 minutes before FOX announced his departure; Lemon reported that his agent gave him the news about his termination yesterday (April 24). This prompted a statement from Lemon: “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.” According to published reports, CNN management wants to change the perception that CNN’s political coverage is too partisan.

Carlson’s oust from a $20 million a year job is reportedly due to FOX being forced to settle for $787.5 million on a defamation suit by voting-machine company Dominion, which accused Carlson and FOX of airing false claims of rigging the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections in favor of Joe Biden.