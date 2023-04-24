NBCUni’s Shell Shocked

NBCUniversal’s CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the company after an internal investigation into a complaint of an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a woman in the same company. Shell ran a division that included TV broadcasting, cable channels, film studio, and theme parks.

Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, launched an investigation soon after the woman, a journalist at the company, lodged a complaint.

Shell is stepping down effective immediately and Comcast Corp. president Mike Cavanagh is temporarily filling Shell’s position. Potential successors could be Mark Lazarus, who oversees television and streaming businesses, Cesar Conde, who heads NBCUniversal News Group, or Donna Langley, who is in charge of theatrical operations.