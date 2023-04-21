Realness Institute Partners with FAME Week Africa

The Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy will be hosted for the first time at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town, South Africa on September 3-9 this year. The event will also include the 7th Realness Screenwriters’ Residency edition, as well as the Episodic Pitches.

These three programs, housed by Realness Institute, provide opportunities for African filmmakers to develop film and television projects, widen their international networks, and strengthen industry skills.

The Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy is a Locarno Film Festival initiative dedicated to the development of young film professionals working in sales, traditional and online distribution, theatrical exhibition and programming for festivals, film clubs and archives. Nine film professionals will have the opportunity to enjoy a focused program of networking meetings with international professionals, masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions at FAME Week Africa, as well as playing an active role in curating its short film program, to be screened at The Labia Cinema in Cape Town, from September 7-9.

The Realness Screenwriters’ Residency is an incubator for African screenwriters in which six participants are given one-on-one practical support through mentorship, focusing on the creative aspects of their work.

Episodic Pitches will have its first edition this year, bringing to market the best of the series concepts developed across all Realness’s Episodic efforts from 2021 to 2023. A cohort of 10 creators will be invited to present their developed ideas on stage.

FAME Week Africa provides a development and networking platform for the African creative industries, namely film, television, animation as well as music and entertainment technology. The three Realness programs will be housed within the MIP Africa event at FAME Week.