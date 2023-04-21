Paramount Wins Three Awards at NY Festivals TV & Film

Paramount received four awards at the New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards. Bosé received two awards, Gold in the Entertainment Program, Drama category, and Silver for Best Direction. Días Mejores (When You Least Expect It) also won Gold in the Entertainment Program, Drama category, and El Primero de Nosotros (The First of Us) won Bronze for Best Performance by an Actress by Jorgelina Aruzzi. The award-winning content is part of the original series catalog of streaming platform Paramount+.

“It is an honor to have our content recognized by a prestigious jury like the one New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards has brought together”, said Darío Turovelzky, senior vice president (SVP) of Broadcast and Studios, Original Spanish and Portuguese Content & general manager Telefe & Chilevisión. “Creating content that transcends borders is in our studio’s DNA, and these recognitions are a validation that we are resonating with our audiences”.

Bosé, starring José Pastor and Iván Sánchez, tells the life of the Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Directed by Miguel Bardem and Fernando Trullols, the series is produced by Paramount International Studios in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

Días Mejores (When You Least Expect It), is a dramedy that explores the healing journey of five strangers, each dealing with the loss of a loved one, whose lives intersect in a group therapy session. The cast includes Erick Elías, Marta Hazas, Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella and Alba Planas, and is produced by Paramount International Studios and Amazon Studios.

El Primero de Nosotros (The First of Us) premiered simultaneously on Telefe, the leading free-to-air television channel in Argentina, and Paramount+ in Latin America. The drama explores how the lives of a group of friends change dramatically when one of them finds out he has a terminal illness. The series is written by Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto, and stars Benjamín Vicuña, Paola Krum, Luciano Castro, Jorgelina Aruzzi, Damián de Santo and Mercedes Funes.

The New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards honors content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.