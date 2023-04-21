Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin to Keynote at Banff Summit

The Banff World Media Festival has added Jennifer Mullin (pictured), CEO of Fremantle, as a keynote speaker at the Banff Summit Series. In addition, organizers have announced two exclusive ‘In Conversation With’ sessions featuring entertainer and New York Times bestselling author Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem, The Bad Guys, Dollface, Battle of the Generations), as well as Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the executive producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The 44th edition of the festival will take place in-person on June 11 – 14, 2023 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Each of these incredible individuals have changed the face of the industry in unique and important ways,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director, Banff World Media Festival. “Jennifer Mullin no doubt will have us rapt with her vision of what it takes to helm one of the world’s global content powerhouses. Lilly Singh is a Canadian-born superstar, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate and explore what drives her talents in front of and behind the screen. And it’s just impossible to quantify the good that Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have put into the world via the legendary global juggernaut that is Drag Race and many other productions. They have changed minds and opened hearts and continue to demonstrate that beauty is about authenticity and joy, that love conquers hate, and that despite horrific efforts to the contrary in many places around the globe, the civil rights and human rights of the LGBTQ+ community must be protected.”