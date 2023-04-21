France tv Acquires ‘Rien à perdre’

France tv distribution has acquired All to Play For (Rien à perdre). The film is in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival in the section ‘Un Certain Regard’.

Directed by Delphine Deloget and produced by Curiosa Films, Unité and France 3, the feature film, starring Virginie Efira (Paris Memories), follows single-mother Sylvie, who works at night to support her two children, Sofiane and Jean-Jacques. But one night, Sofiane has an accident at home. Accused of negligence by child services, Sylvie has her son taken away from her. One thing leads to another, and next thing she knows, she goes from being considered an innocent mother to a potential criminal. But Sylvie is determined to do whatever it takes to retrieve her son and put her family back together again.

The film will be distributed in France by Ad Vitam and will be in theaters in 2023.

Photocredit: David Koskas