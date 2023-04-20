Newsflare Expands into Longform Content

Los Angeles-based Newsflare Studios has expanded into longform content production for distribution to broadcast, cable, digital and streaming media worldwide.

Established in 2019, Newsflare has specialized in shortform entertainment across social media platforms, with over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare’s inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing ‘filmers’ worldwide.

The first entry to be produced under Newsflare Studios’ move into longform programming is Whoa! That Was Wild!, a half-hour series that features the most incredible moments ever caught on camera: near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents, and safaris in far-off lands.

In addition to supervising development and production, Preeya Naul, executive vice president of Newsflare Americas & Newsflare Studios, will also oversee worldwide distribution of Newsflare Studios’ original content.

To handle physical distribution of its original longform programming to clients worldwide, Newsflare Studios has partnered with Wurl.