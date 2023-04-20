Filipino streaming platform iWantTFC is expanding its content library by forging a partnership with DW English, Germany’s international news channel.

Under the partnership, three of DW English’s lifestyle shows, HER: Women in Asia Season 3, Top Travel, and How to Bauhaus, will stream for free in the Philippines on iWantTFC.

HER: Women in Asia Season 3 documents the perspectives of women on universal, crucial topics from all spheres of Asian societies, featuring protagonists from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Top Travel offers a rundown of the top travel spots and tourist destinations around the world. How to Bauhaus is a ‘DIY’ tutorial show on how to make all kinds of practical furniture simply, quickly, and cheaply featuring architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel.

The deal with DW English follows iWantTFC’s most recent content partnerships with other streaming apps and channels such as Red Bull, FashionTV, Jungo TV, and Vooks.

