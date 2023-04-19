RTBF Picks Up Doc Package From Prime Entertainment Group

Prime Entertainment Group signed a package deal with RTBF for documentaries and concerts.

The Belgian broadcaster snapped up a range of historical, biographical, and lifestyle documentaries: Mamy Rock, Me the People, and The True Story of Angelina Jolie. Included were live concerts from internationally acclaimed bands such as Morcheeba and Texas.

The documentary and concert package will support RTBF’s linear and on-demand services.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, said, “We are happy to strengthen our great relationship with such a key player in the Belgian audio-visual landscape as RTBF. We are proud to be among the content providers of this major network.”