Pash Launches In Poland And France

Pash, the Amazon Prime Video channel operated by Studio 100 Media and ZDF Studios, heads to Poland and France.

The international brand for children showcases a variety of kids and family programming, including famous brands such as Maya the Bee, Mia and me (pictured), and The Bureau of Magical Things, among others.

Pash is available in several languages across multiple countries. The brand offers a line-up of animation, live-action shows, and movies from Studio 100 Media’s and ZDF Studios’ catalogues.