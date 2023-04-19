NAB Shows Reports Attendance For Centennial Event

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) welcomed a total of 65,013 registered attendees for the centennial NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Of the total attendees, there were 17,446 international participants, with 166 countries represented. NAB also reported a total of 1,208 exhibiting companies.

Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO, commented, “”We are thrilled to have so many exhibitors, attendees and partners from around the world join us in Las Vegas to help celebrate 100 years of innovation. More than any other year, everyone is filled with so much enthusiasm and energy as they engage on the show floor, in special sessions and throughout the entire event.”

He added, “We thank the NAB Show community for helping us reflect on our collective experience with media and entertainment and for previewing the many innovations we’ll see within the next hundred years.”