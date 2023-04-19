MIPTV Wraps Up 60th Edition

Market organizers RX France reported that onsite participation at this year’s MIPTV increased by 22 percent from last year.

Attendance figures were released at the wrap-up press conference: 5,650 participants attended from 86 countries, including 5,510 in-person at Cannes.

Next year’s MIPTV edition will take place from April 15-17, 2024.

Lucy Smith, director of RX France’s Entertainment Division and director of MIPTV and MIPCOM, commented, “We have found the right format and scale for MIPTV and its working. The increased attendance and robust exhibition confirm that the design and focus is paying off for all.”