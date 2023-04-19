EST Studios Scores Rights To ‘Streams Flow From A River’

EST Studios acquired the international sales rights to drama series Streams Flow From A River from the Canadian scripted production company Fae Pictures.

Created by Christopher Yip, the series held its international premiere at the Canneseries Short Form Competition during MIPTV.

Starring Chinese-Canadian actors Jane Luk and Simon Sinn, the series follows the Chow family, who dream of owning land and placed their bets on a laundromat in rural Alberta. When they are trapped by a freak snowstorm, they are forced to confront events from their past.

The six-episode series is produced by Shant Joshi, Lindsay Blair Goeldner, Abdul Malik, and Lauren Saarimaki at Fae Pictures.