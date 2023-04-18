TVMonaco to Take Off in September 2023

At a breakfast press conference held this morning at the recently re-opened Carlton hotel, new TV channel TVMonaco was officially presented to the industry.

Salim Zeghdar, TVMonaco’s general director, flanked by deputy director Nathalie Biancolli, and station’s executives Marie-Pierre Gramaglia and Virginie Lavagna launched the new channel — owned by the Principality of Monaco — that, starting on September 1, 2023, will be covering the whole Côte d’Azur, extending from Genoa, Italy.

The new public service channel will broadcast a linear schedule and an on-demand version in both French and English; programming will be mainly unscripted with a focus on four content ‘pillars’: scientific themes, current affairs, sports, and lifestyle.

TVMonaco is currently operated by a team of 20 people, with plans to expand to 100 by end of 2024. Facilities are located in the Fontvieille area of Monaco.