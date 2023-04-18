‘Show Must Go On’ Wins MIPFormat Pitch

Yesterday, FormatBiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti (pictured) moderated the MIPFormat Pitch presentation to a highly motivated audience that rushed to the Debussy Theatre to find out which project was the winner of the 5,000 euro prize.

Show Must Go On was the winner of the 2023 Pitch, presented by MIPTV and FOX Alternative Entertainment. The pitch from Turkish company formatworkshop was chosen from five finalists, who presented original unscripted entertainment formats on stage in the Palais to a jury chaired by Allison Wallach, president, Unscripted Programming of FOX Entertainment, with John Hesling (EVP head of Fox Alternative Entertainment), Yasmin Rawji (executive vice president, Unscripted – Network, of FOX Entertainment), and Nathalie Wogue (consultant, International Format Strategist, FAE). Wallach and Rawji connected via videoconference from Los Angeles.

Formatworkshop will now have the opportunity for Show Must Go On to be pitched to global buyers as part of FOX’s $100 million International Unscripted Format Fund.