Glass House Licenses ‘The Ravine’ in Multiple Territories

Glass House Distribution has entered into two agreements to distribute drama feature inspired by true events The Ravine in the Czech Republic, Africa, and the Middle East. Urania, a leading distributor serving Eastern European territories will distribute the film in the Czech Republic, Mnet will distribute the film in Africa, and Italia Film will distribute the film in the Middle East.

Urania holds all rights in the Czech Republic to the full length feature starring Eric Dane (Euphoria), Teri Polo (Meet The Parents) and Peter Facinelli (Fastlane), M-net has pay-TV and on-demand rights in Africa, and Italia Film has SVoD, AVoD, FAST and TVoD rights.

Inspired by true events, The Ravine centers around a brutal crime in a quiet suburb that leads to sinister secrets being revealed. The film is a story of faith and forgiveness, but most of all, the restoration of hope — even from the most seemingly unredeemable among us.

All deals were brokered by Tom Malloy, president and co-founder of Glass House Distribution and Rob Deege, head of Worldwide Sales.