FOX Alternative Unveils Two New Unscripted Series

FOX Alternative Entertainment has unveiled two new series created by the company under its International Unscripted Format Fund: the celebrity competition Beat My Mini-Mes (working title) for TF1 in France and the dating program Marriage Market (working title) for Germany’s ProSieben.

Jointly developed by FAE and TF1, Beat My Mini-Mes is a competition series where celebrity singers face off while surrounded by talented children who are all wearing the same outfit as they are, like mini-mes. After multiple rounds of performances, only one kid will help their team be crowned the winner. Co-produced by TF1 Production and FAE, Beat My Mini-Mes will premiere later this year.

Marriage Market is a dating reality series and a social experiment that sees parents select their child’s husband or wife in a dedicated market where other parents have decorated booths according to their own kid’s personality. The parents and newly introduced couple then live all together in a house, where the kids get to know each other under the close watch of their parents. Premiering in later this year on ProSieben and on Joyn, Marriage Market was developed by FAE and ProSieben, which will produce with Cheerio Entertainment, a Seven.One Studios company.

Created and financed by FOX, both formats are owned and distributed by FOX Alternative Entertainment.