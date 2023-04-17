Republic Pictures Acquires ‘The New Americans: Gaming A Revolution’

Ondi Timoner’s The New Americans: Gaming A Revolution has been acquired by Republic Pictures for worldwide distribution by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The documentary feature explores the possible connection between the Gamestop short squeeze and the insurrection in the U.S. capital, examining the explosive and irreversible ramifications into the digital future.

Director Ondi Timoner takes viewers inside the “revolution” game itself through the eyes and language of cryptographers and fanatics, hedge funders, bored housewives turned day trading “apes”, college-kid millionaires, white collar criminals, and financial TikTok influencers.

The film features Jordan Belfort (The Real Wolf of Wall Street), Anthony Scaramucci (Former White House Communications Director and Founder of Skybridge Capital), Raoul Pal (Founder of Real Vision), Jaime Rogozinski (Founder of WallStreetBets), among many others.

The deal was negotiated by Paramount Global Content Distribution’s Dan Cohen and producer Bahman Naraghi.