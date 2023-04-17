Glass House Inks Deals for Rom-Com ‘Ask Me to Dance’

Glass House Distribution’s feature film Ask Me To Dance has been acquired by distributors in six international territories.

The rom-com follows Jack and Jill, who separately meet a gypsy lady who tells them they will meet the love of their life before midnight at the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away. The countdown begins, and both Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates, each worse than the next. . The film stars Briana Evigan (Step Up), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Joyce DeWitt (Three’s Company) and WWE Superstar, Kurt Angle.

Great Movies will distribute the film in Latin America, M-net in Africa, Truth Media in Mauritius, Urania in the Czech Republic, Italia Film in the Middle East, and Central City Media in the U.K. Ask Me To Dance was released last Fall in the U.S. in theaters nationwide. Electric Entertainment holds the domestic distribution rights.

All deals were brokered by Tom Malloy, president and co-founder of Glass House Distribution and Rob Deege, head of Worldwide Sales.