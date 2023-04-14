Univision Canada Presents ‘Latin American Music Awards’

The Latin American Music Awards have a new home. Univision Canada will air the exclusive Canadian broadcast of the Latin AMAs on April 20 at 7 p.m. (EST) live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will celebrate the biggest names in Latin music and pay tribute to today’s most influential Latin icons, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show.

The show will be hosted by Mexican actress and TV presenter Galilea Montijo and Argentine-Puerto Rican actor Julian Gil. Leading with the most nominations is Puerto Rican worldwide sensation Bad Bunny with 11 nods, followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee with nine nominations, and Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía with eight each. Nominees this year include artists spanning all genres of Latin music within 26 categories.