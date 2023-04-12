weCAN Research to Be Unveiled at NATPE Budapest

NATPE Budapest (June 19-22, 2023) has added a first-look research presentation from CEE media market tracker weCAN to the event’s conference program.

A hub of media agency partners located in 16 key countries, Hungary-based weCAN was founded in 2010 by four lead agencies based in key regional markets: Café Communications (Hungary), Comtech CAN (Czech Republic), thegroup (Romania), and Walk (Poland).

Beyond offering cultural insight gained through years of projects developed by each local agency, weCAN also specializes in developing and implementing communication strategies.

At NATPE Budapest the company will unveil an early look at the results from its biggest research project of the year, touching on ad spend distribution, media consumption trends and emerging digital technologies, among other topics.