Inter Medya’s ‘Scorpion’ Expands Global Reach

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Scorpion in over 18 countries, including Panama, Israel, Albania, and Romania, with several additional agreements currently in discussion.

Produced by 1441 Productions, Scorpion tells the story of a woman’s quest for revenge after her life is stolen from her, and her struggle with anger and frustration towards her mother and the world. The series features Demet Akbağ and Evrim Alasya, who have won critical acclaim for their performances.

“We are thrilled to see the rising demand to Scorpion around the world,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “The series has resonated with viewers on a deep level, and we are excited to continue expanding its reach to new audiences.”

Inter Medya will be showcasing Scorpion in its MIPTV 2023 catalog.