FilmRise Partners with Woodcut on True Crime

FilmRise is expanding its partnership with Woodcut Media on two new co-productions, resulting in over 30 hours of content. They include a second season of Murdered At First Sight, and the eighth season of the long-running series World’s Most Evil Killers, both currently in production.

Murdered At First Sight (pictured) tells the first-hand stories of some of the most complex murder cases where the victim had never met the perpetrator before. World’s Most Evil Killers brings viewers up close and personal to the real stories of prolific killers. Each episode includes first-hand accounts, interviews, archival footage, re-enactments, and an in-depth analysis of each subject. The program has focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed Gein, Fred & Rose West, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez, among others.

Each series will be distributed by FilmRise on broadcast, Pay-TV and streaming platforms in North America, except for World’s Most Evil Killers, which is distributed by FilmRise in the U.S. only, with U.K. rights for season one.

World’s Most Evil Killers is sold by Keshet International worldwide outside of the U.K. Murdered at First Sight is sold by Abacus Media Rights worldwide outside of the U.K.

Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions; Cristina Guggino, director of Unscripted Production; and Katie Carroll, manager of Co-Productions, negotiated the deals on behalf of FilmRise.