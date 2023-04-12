All3Media’s ‘Gardening with Monty Don’ Expands FAST

All3Media International is launching the single-talent FAST channel Gardening with Monty Don across a number of providers in North America.

The London-based company is working directly with Monty Don and producer Alexandra Henderson to create the original new FAST channel dedicated to content featuring the horticulturalist, writer and broadcaster, which includes the creation of exclusive new ‘compilation’ episodes hosted by Monty Don for the channel.

The channel debuted in North America on The Roku Channel in November, and has extended distribution in the territory through Plex, Tubi and Xumo Play, with further platforms currently in discussion.

In addition, to celebrate the Coronation of the British Monarch in May, Alexandra Henderson and the team at All3Media International have created a unique compilation featuring King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla with Monty at Highgrove House, the Royal couple’s country home, and Longmeadow, Monty’s own garden, to air over the Coronation weekend across America.

Photo: © BBC Studios & All3Media International