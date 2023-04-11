Up the Ladder: TelevisaUnivision, A+E Networks

TelevisaUnivision has made strategic appointments to its Miami-based International Content Licensing team: Karina Etchison has been appointed as senior director for EMEA and Asia; Claudia Silva has been promoted to senior director Content Licensing for the Americas; and Mariano Filippini has been promoted to vice president, Global Content Licensing Operations and Strategy.

A+E Networks has appointed Ninder Billing to the post of vice president Unscripted Co-Productions International, and Alexandra Finlay to the post of vice president Scripted Co-Productions International. Based in London, they will report to Patrick Vien, Group managing director, A+E International. Billing comes to A+E from Darlow Smithson Productions, where she served as creative director; Finlay joins from Shaftesbury, having served as vice president, Creative and Co-productions.