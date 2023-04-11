MIA Market Is Back in Rome on October 9-13

MIA International Audiovisual Market returns to Rome on October 9-13, 2023 with its ninth annual edition.

MIA, under the leadership of Gaia Tridente and supported by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries) and APA (Audiovisual Producers Association), is conceived as a curated market for animation, documentary, drama and film professionals, featuring dedicated Co-production Market and Pitching Forums, Market Screenings, Content Showcases, b2b meetings, as well as a line-up of conferences.

Last year’s edition of the event registered 2400 participants from 60 countries. The 2023 edition will return to Rome’s Barberini District (Barberini Theater and Palazzo Barberini’s Museum) for five days, on October 9-13.

Special attention will be given to technologies, to the Innovation for Creative Industries’ program, and the B2B Exchange program, aimed at fostering the circulation of professionals and works between European countries. As in previous editions, on-site activities will be complemented by the MIA DIGITAL online platform.

Since its first edition in 2015, MIA has the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Lazio region. Since 2022, the market has been supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, which is also co-financing the 2023 edition