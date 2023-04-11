Globecast Americas Moves to New Facility

Media and content management provider Globecast Americas is vacating its Culver City location, which the company has called home for more than 30 years, and is moving into a new facility in Westlake Village in metropolitan Los Angeles.

Westlake Village Studios is a 21,000-square-foot broadcast facility situated within the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. The choice of Westlake Village Studios is due to the fact that it’s purpose-built and has previously been used as a television facility with the fundamental infrastructure – including a data center, UPS and modern cooling – already in place. It will serve as a true media center as the company completes its move away from SDI to a SMPTE ST-2110 IP environment.

Chris Pulis, CTO at Globecast Americas, said “There are multiple factors driving this move, both from a technological and business standpoint. Culver City has been a great home for us but it’s impossible for us to grow there, given space constraints. We see this move as imperative to continue to deliver the highest quality for our customers and to further expand our service offerings. As our business evolves from hardware- and footprint-centric operations to virtualized and cloud technologies, relocating to a facility that’s fundamentally more suited to these kinds of workflows, new possibilities and operations, greatly increases our service elasticity.”