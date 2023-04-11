FilmBox Action Launches on StarTimes

SPI International has launched FilmBox Action on Africa’s StarTimes on April 1. FilmBox Action is now available in the Basic and Smart packages on DTT at channel number 60 and DTH at channel 140, respectively.

FilmBox Action is a premium movie channel that offers a variety of action-packed movies and series, including Hollywood blockbusters starring stars like Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Jackie Chan and many others.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with StarTimes and bring FilmBox Action to their platform. We are long term partners and we believe FilmBox Action is the perfect addition to the StarTimes existing movie offering. Together we have already made Dizi channel, our Turkish drama channel a huge success and we expect the same for FilmBox Action,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“To keep offering fresh content of quality on StarTimes is one of our long-term pursuits,” said Lily Meng, head of StarTimes Media Division. “We enjoy the collaboration with SPI International and trust that the synergy will lead to more fascinating chemical reactions in future, which can benefit our audiences across Africa. FilmBox Action will definitely prove its charm once it’s on air. Stay tuned to StarTimes for all these exciting movies and series!”