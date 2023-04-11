Acorn’s ‘Cannes Confidential’ to Premiere in Cannes

AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV is premiering international crime series Cannes Confidential at CANNESERIES on April 16.

Set in the Cote d’Azur, Cannes Confidential is the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set on the Cote d’Azur since the 1970s, blending comedy, mystery and crime within a love story.

Created by Chris Murray (Midsomer Murders, Agatha Raisin), the romantic crime series stars French TV-drama actor Lucie Lucas (Clem, Porto and Gloria), Jamie Bamber (Strike Back, Marcella, Battlestar Galactica), and singer/actor Tamara Marthe (Profilage).

The series centers on the relationship between an idealistic, local underdog female cop (Lucas) and an ex-conman (Bamber). The pair are forced into an unlikely crime-fighting partnership, which sees them solve a murder case in each close-ended episode. However, the drama’s arc focuses on the main character’s quest to find the criminals who framed her father, a local-hero police officer who was jailed for a crime he did not commit.

Series leads Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber and Tamara Marthe, will join director Camille Delamarre and producers Henrik Jansson Schweizer, Patrick Nebout and Daniel Cottin in Cannes for the event.

Acorn TV holds the exclusive distribution rights to the series in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. Viaplay holds exclusive distribution rights in the Nordic region. Acorn Media Enterprises and Acorn Media International hold worldwide rights in all other territories.