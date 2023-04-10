FilmRise Acquires ‘The Miramar Murders’

New York-based FilmRise has acquired from Spain’s Filmax the exclusive North American distribution rights (including AVoD, TVoD, SVoD, FAST, and broadcast) to the six-part documentary crime-series The Miramar Murders: The State Vs. Pablo Ibar as one of its first original true-crime limited docu-series.

The Miramar Murders: The State Vs. Pablo Ibar is directed and produced by Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo (Born in Syria). The 6 x 60’ series, which premiered on HBO Europe, is also produced by Xabi Berzosa, the producer behind Loreak and Handia.

The series delves into the story of Pablo Ibar, who was arrested on a charge of triple homicide in 1994, in South Florida. In the year 2000, defended by a legal aid lawyer, Pablo is sentenced to death. In desperation, his family starts a campaign in his native Spain to raise money for the appeal process. In 2016, after 16 years on death row, Pablo’s lawyers manage to get the Florida Supreme Court to suspend his execution. In 2019, Pablo is tried again, although this time with a first-rate legal team, as well as support from Spain. However, the verdict comes back guilty, and Pablo is sentenced once again. But all is not lost for the family when just two days later, one of the members of the jury calls the judge with the intention of changing his verdict.

Max Einhorn, FilmRise’s SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions, commented, “This is a powerful series that recounts the conviction of Pablo Ibar and his defense team arguing his innocence years later, keeping him away from the death penalty. Viewers get to watch all the chilling details from the murders up to and through his Supreme Court trial. Fans of true-crime documentaries will find this program fascinating.”

The deal was negotiated by FilmRise’s Max Einhorn and Ivan Diaz, head of International, Filmax.