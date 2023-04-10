E! Announces Winner of ‘Escuela Imparables’

E! Entertainment has revealed that Peruvian Alivia Vivanco is the winner of the second season of its original production Escuela Imparables, the first female empowerment reality competition in Latin America, hosted by Laura Tobon, with Silvina Moschini, the first Latin American woman to take a company to “Unicorn” status, as the main mentor.

Vivanco will receive the U.S.$20,000 prize to take her dream venture to the next level: a wellness startup with a universal membership to different fitness centers that empower women’s mental health wellness. Vivanco was one of ten entrepreneurs from different Latin American countries that came together in Tulum, Mexico, where the filming of the original E! Entertainment production took place.

Alicia Vivando is an entrepreneur originally from Peru. Having trained as an industrial engineer and health coach, she combined both talents to shape the venture with which she competed and won: a wellness startup called “Holos.”

Escuela Imparables is part of E! Entertainment’s institutional campaign “Voices of E!”, an initiative to promote diversity, equity and inclusion of NBCUniversal International Networks in the region, under the objective of empowering women and enhancing the voice of women regardless of their race, age, gender identity and beauty standards.